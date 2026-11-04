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Lens boss Yannick Cahuzac has played down West Ham United loanee Jean-Clair Todibo being angry about being substituted off against Lille and insists the defender’s fitness is being worked on.

The 26-year-old centre-back joined West Ham initially on loan from Nice in 2024 and the Hammers made his move to London permanent in the following summer, as per the terms of the deal.

Todibo began last season as a regular in the starting lineup but later in the campaign lost his spot and started only three times in their last eleven Premier League games.

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In the summer, Juventus and Atalanta decided to try their luck to secure Todibo’s signature following West Ham’s relegation and he also saw a loan move to Marseille break down before joining Lens on loan.

After joining Lens, Todibo pointed out that the Ligue 1 outfit’s project impressed him and he has managed to hit the ground running quickly under Cahuzac’s watch.

The West Ham star has so far featured five times in the league for Lens while starting four of them but has yet to feature for a full 90 minutes this season.

On Friday, against Lille, the West Ham centre-back started the game and he was substituted in the 62nd minute mark, a decision which left the player visibly frustrated and angry.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Cahuzac though has played down the incident and pointed out that Todibo is currently working on the training ground to regain his full fitness and ability to go through consecutive games.

The Lens boss added that he is not sure whether the defender has managed to achieve his 100 per cent fitness yet, but admitted that he is making progress.

“He is still going through this process of regaining fitness, which involves working on the pitch and building up the ability to play matches consecutively”, Cahuzac was quoted as saying by French outlet Maxifoot.

“I do not know if he is at 100 per cent, but in any case, he is making progress.”

Todibo’s current deal with West Ham is set to expire in 2029 and he will be hoping that he can feature regularly this season with Lens to give himself the opportunity of a permanent Hammers exit.

His current team-mate Florian Thauvin is confident that the 26-year-old defender will prove to be an asset for Lens.

Lens will face Italian outfit Como tonight at home in the Champions League and it remains to be seen whether Todibo will get the nod from Cahuzac to start the game.