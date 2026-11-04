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Tottenham Hotspur loanee Pape Matar Sarr has been warned that Juventus, where he is on loan, ‘can’t afford to have players’ who are often not fit to play.

The 24-year-old joined the Old Lady during the summer on a season-long loan deal in search of regular playing time after falling out of favour in north London.

The midfielder has so far clocked up 487 minutes across eight appearances for the Bianconeri, having earned a starting berth on five occasions.

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Last month, an Italian journalist described the Senegal international as a ‘true giant’ in the Turin giants’ engine room, although not everyone has been won over by Sarr.

Sarr watched Juventus’ clash against Napoli from the bench on Sunday, remaining an unused substitute throughout the contest.

Following the match, Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti acknowledged that the midfielder had not been fit enough to feature, which explained his absence from the pitch.

Now, Italian journalist Massimo Pavan has stressed the importance of Sarr regaining full fitness, particularly with Juventus facing injury concerns and two demanding fixtures before the international break.

Tottenham star Serie A side Radu Dragusin Fiorentina Pape Matar Sarr Juventus Guglielmo Vicario Juventus Tottenham stars on loan in Serie A

The journalist believes that even if Sarr does not start then he can offer a valuable option, but warned that Juventus simply cannot afford to have him on the books if he is often not fit.

Pavan wrote on Italian outlet Tutto Juve: “After the victory against Napoli, he explained that Sarr wasn’t fit to play, highlighting how difficult it was to find solutions from the bench.

“This is an aspect that shouldn’t be underestimated: before even gaining a place in the pecking order, the midfielder must regain the condition that allows him to be truly usable.

“Juventus can’t afford to have players who are only available on paper.

“The next two matches will test the team’s fitness.

“The away match against AZ Alkmaar and the subsequent one against Fiorentina represent a demanding double-header.

“If he manages to fully recover, Sarr could offer Spalletti an additional opportunity to manage midfield.

“Not necessarily as a starter, but also as an alternative capable of coming on and providing intensity in the most crucial moments.”

Juventus are next in action against Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday night, with attention turning to whether Sarr will be fit enough to feature and if so, for how long.

A former Old Lady star previously insisted that the Spurs loanee should always play for the Bianconeri, highlighting the dynamism he brings to their midfield.

Sarr has remained largely fit throughout his time at Tottenham and Juventus will want that to be the case for the remainder of the campaign.