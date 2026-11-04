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Southampton loanee Cameron Archer’s impressive displays at French outfit Auxerre have put him on the radar of Saint-Etienne, but the club will need to secure promotion before thinking about a deal.

The 25-year-old struggled to establish himself at St Mary’s after joining Saints from Aston Villa two years ago.

His modest returns at Southampton opened the door to a possible departure during the winter window this year, with Rangers exploring the prospect of bringing Archer to Ibrox.

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However, the proposed move ultimately collapsed after Wolves secured Adam Armstrong from Southampton, prompting Saints to retain Archer amid their shortage of options up front.

Uncertainty over his future resurfaced during the summer, with Archer eventually completing a deadline day move to Auxerre on a season-long loan deal.

The switch to France has proved an impressive turning point for Archer, who has made an immediate impression by finding the net six times in his first seven Ligue 1 appearances.

Archer’s prolific start has placed him among the division’s leading scorers, proving the switch to be a wise move.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Those performances have now attracted interest from elsewhere, with Saint-Etienne identifying the Southampton loanee as a potential target, according to French outlet Foot Sur 7.

Competing in Ligue 2, Saint-Etienne are currently leading the standings and pushing for a return to the French top flight.

With preparations for a possible promotion already taking shape, Archer has emerged as an appealing option as they consider strengthening their attacking ranks ahead of a potential Ligue 1 campaign, with a deal ‘estimated at around €7m.’

Auxerre, meanwhile, do not have a purchase option included in their loan agreement, meaning as things stand Archer is due to return to Southampton when the current season concludes.

Whether Saint-Etienne decide to formalise their interest with an approach next summer remains to be seen, but they will need to get promotion over the line.

Another ‘predictable obstacle’ for the French outfit could emerge if Archer maintains his current upward trajectory, it is likely to bring more clubs into the picture as the season progresses.

Archer remains under contract with Southampton until 2028, leaving the club with an important say in determining his next destination, although their own plans for the striker are yet to become clear.