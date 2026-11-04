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Everton and Crystal Palace will be able to land Giorgi Kvernadze next summer on a bargain deal for just €4m, with a release clause due to be active.

The 23-year-old winger joined Italian side Frosinone from Georgian side Kolkheti Poti in 2023 initially on loan and, following the summer, made his move permanent.

Last season, Kvernadze made eleven goal contributions in all competitions and in the ongoing campaign the Georgian winger has already equalled last season’s tally in only eleven games.

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Kvernadze’s displays in Italian football have seen Premier League sides take notice, with Everton and Crystal Palace both interested.

The English duo have already made a possible move toward a swoop, approaching the player’s entourage.

Kvernadze’s current deal with Frosinone is set to expire in 2028 and he is also being chased by Italian giants Roma, who have been monitoring him since last summer.

According to Italian journalist Lorenzo Canicchio, there is a €4m release clause in Kvernadze’s current deal, but that can only be triggered in the summer.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Frosinone will not want to lose Kvernadze mid-season, but if they close the door on a January sale then they could bank just €4m from his departure next summer, which would be a blow.

The winger will though cost a bit more than €4m, as a ‘significant percentage’ will need to be added due to his agent’s commission in any deal.

Everton were busy during the summer transfer window and signed three wingers in the form of Brennan Johnson, Jack Grealish and Tyrique George, but they are still in the market for more attackers.

Grealish has fallen foul of the standards required at the Hill Dickinson, which has seen him omitted of late.

Crystal Palace under Pierre Sage have made a poor start to the campaign and during the transfer window, they focused heavily on beefing up their winger department with the arrivals of Dwight McNeil, Dario Osorio and Evann Guessand.

However, their new signings have struggled to create and score goals, which now has forced the London outfit to get into the transfer market to look for a winger.

It now remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace and Everton will decide to wait until next summer to get Kvernadze for €4m or continue their pursuit for the winger in the upcoming window.