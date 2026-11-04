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Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Aleksey Batrakov has added to his reputation by starring in Galatasaray’s Champions League triumph over Stuttgart as interest in the Russian continues to gather pace.

The 21-year-old left his boyhood club Lokomotiv Moscow last summer to complete a move to Galatasaray, signing a five-year contract with the Turkish giants.

His adaptation to life in Turkey has been swift, registering four goal involvements in eight Turkish Super Lig appearances, while his performances in the Champions League have also attracted considerable attention.

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The Russian attacking midfielder announced himself on the European stage with a goal against Barcelona in just his second appearance in the competition, before finding the net again against Lille in Galatasaray’s 4-2 victory last month.

On Tuesday night, Batrakov further enhanced his growing reputation at Rams Park as Stuttgart arrived for the fourth round of the competition, with his brace proving decisive in a 2-0 victory.

The Russian needed just 12 minutes to open the scoring before doubling his tally three minutes later, courtesy of a perfectly weighted through ball from former Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez.

Aston Villa have already sent scouts to monitor his progress, with the Midlands outfit watching him during the 80 minutes he played in last Tuesday’s Intercontinental derby against Fenerbahce.

Club Years Lokomotiv Moscow 2024-2026 Galatasaray 2026- Batrakov’s career history

There were also suggestions that Liverpool had requested a private box for the Stuttgart clash to watch Batrakov, although his agent firmly dismissed the speculation.

The 21-year-old has also attracted interest from Tottenham and several other Premier League clubs, with heavyweight European sides Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona also monitoring his situation, particularly given his €50m release clause.

Galatasaray will be keen to quieten the growing speculation surrounding their creative asset, at least until they can persuade the Russian to commit to fresh terms and secure his future on an improved contract.

The Turkish champions will have little desire to lose a player they only brought to Istanbul last summer.

However, should Batrakov maintain his impressive Champions League form, interested clubs may find it increasingly difficult to ignore his emergence, potentially bringing further competition for his signature when the winter transfer window opens.

Tottenham currently have no European football to offer, unlike Liverpool, but a top-four finish in the Premier League this season could provide an additional incentive as they look to tempt Batrakov towards north London.