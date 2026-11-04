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Newcastle United are taking note of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Issa Doumbia, but luring him away from the Portuguese giants so soon after his arrival ‘promises to be complex’.

During the summer, Newcastle were keen on the Italian, alongside Everton, following his productive campaign at Venezia.

However, Sporting Lisbon were Doumbia’s preferred destination and the Portuguese giants wasted no time in agreeing a deal to sign him.

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The 23-year-old is now firmly making his presence felt in Portugal, quickly establishing himself as a prominent figure in Sporting Lisbon’s engine room with a series of impressive performances.

Doumbia has already accumulated 1,113 minutes across 14 appearances for the Portuguese outfit, while chipping in three goal involvements along the way.

Although Newcastle missed out on him during the summer, their interest has not gone away and Doumbia’s performances in Portugal have seen them renew the chase, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

The Magpies are not alone in their pursuit, with fellow Premier League side Brentford also admirers of the midfielder, while Juventus and Roma are keeping tabs on him as they consider bringing him back to Italy.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

However, it is suggested that as Doumbia has effectively just joined Sporting Lisbon, signing him ‘promises to be complex’.

The Portuguese outfit are in a strong negotiating position, particularly given that the midfielder is tied to the club until 2031 and that they are under ‘no financial pressure to sell’.

Newcastle could look to bypass negotiations by triggering the release clause in his contract, although that would require a substantial €80m investment.

Paying that figure would represent a record-breaking transfer outlay for the Tyneside outfit and is unlikely to happen.

Doumbia, with four Italy caps to his name and being just 23 years old, fits Newcastle’s new project of up and coming talents though.

Newcastle could well try to tempt Sporting Lisbon to sell with a substantial bid in the new year.

Regardless of the arrival, a midfield departure could also be on the cards at St James’ Park in January, with Besiktas ready to table a €10m offer for Joe Willock.