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Rangers attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard’s reunion with former Gers boss Danny Rohl is in doubt ahead of Anderlecht’s Europa League clash with Red Bull Salzburg, following his training absence.

Aasgard has so far enjoyed regular game time in Belgium, clocking up 567 minutes across nine appearances since completing his loan move from Ibrox during the summer.

The 24-year-old was once again named in Anderlecht’s starting lineup for their weekend meeting with Westerlo, a particularly memorable occasion for the midfielder as he opened his account for the Belgian outfit.

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His impressive display earned him praise following the contest, with the Norwegian’s growing influence potentially strengthening Anderlecht’s desire to retain his services beyond the current campaign.

Meanwhile, Rohl departed Ibrox unexpectedly at the end of last season, bringing his spell in Glasgow to a close and taking charge of Red Bull Salzburg’s project.

After arriving in Austria, Rohl lifted the lid on what attracted him to the move, outlining his ambitions.

Although his tenure at Rangers began with an encouraging run of victories, the campaign ultimately ended on a disappointing note, with the Gers settling for third spot in the Scottish Premiership and missing out on Champions League qualification.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Now, Rohl’s side remains firmly in contention for the Austrian Bundesliga title, sitting just three points behind table-toppers Rapid Vienna.

Red Bull Salzburg are now preparing to face Anderlecht on Thursday night, setting the stage for a reunion between Aasgaard and his former manager, this time on opposing sides.

However, according to Belgian outlet Anderlecht-Online, Aasgaard was ‘absent from Wednesday afternoon’s training session’, placing his involvement in the European fixture in doubt.

There are ‘question marks’ over the Rangers loanee’s availability, with a definitive decision on his fitness yet to be made, and Anderlecht are expected to provide a further update ahead of the encounter.

Should he be passed fit, Aasgaard will be keen to make his mark against his former boss and help Anderlecht secure a positive result.

With three rounds of Europa League fixtures played, Red Bull Salzburg and Anderlecht are separated by just one position in the standings, occupying 21st and 22nd place respectively.