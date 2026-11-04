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Fixture: Cardiff City vs West Ham United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Scott Parker has picked his first West Ham lineup vs Cardiff City this evening in a Championship clash in Wales.

Nuno Espirito Santo paid the price for an underwhelming set of results for West Ham in recent weeks which has seen the Hammers well off the automatic promotion pace.

While the appointment of Parker has not generated much enthusiasm from Hammers fans, perhaps in part due to the defensive style of football he played at Burnley, he has won promotion from the division before.

Parker has something of a free hit this evening given his lack of time to work with the players before the clash, but a win in Wales would be welcome.

Cardiff head into the clash on the back of a 3-0 loss at Wolves, but it is a draw with Middlesbrough and a win over Birmingham City which should give West Ham pause.

The two clubs last met in the Premier League in 2019, with Cardiff running out 2-0 winners on that occasion.

West Ham are without full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who picked up an injury against West Brom.

In goal in the West Ham lineup vs Cardiff City this evening is Mads Hermansen, while protecting the goalkeeper is a back four of Joel Veltman, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Morato.

Midfield will be an area Parker will be keen to see the Hammers dominate, not least as he was a midfielder as a player, and he picks Soungoutou Magassa, Arne Engels and Divine Mukasa.

Leading the attacking charge are Jarrod Bowen, Manor Solomon and Taty Castellanos.

There are options on the bench if the West Ham lineup vs Cardiff City needs shaking up at any point and they include Tomas Soucek and Joel Piroe.

West Ham United Lineup vs Cardiff City

Hermansen, Veltman, Mavropanos, Kilman, Morato, Magassa, Engels, Mukasa, Bowen, Solomon, Castellanos

Substitutes: Areola, Piroe, Kante, Soucek, Scarles, Austbo, Golambeckis, Orford, Mayers