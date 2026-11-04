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Juventus are looking at bringing in a new striker in the January transfer window and though Sunderland‘s Brian Brobbey is on their shortlist, he is ‘further back’ compared to other options.

The Black Cats brought the 24-year-old centre forward from Ajax and he made eight goal contributions in the Premier League last term, while helping Sunderland to earn a place in the Europa League this season.

In June, a former Netherlands defender pointed out that Brobbey has benefitted from his move to the Premier League, which has helped him develop as a player.

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Brobbey’s performances last season drew interest from Italy, with Cesc Fabregas’ Como emerging as suitors for the Dutch international during the summer transfer window, but a move did not materialise.

However, Sunderland are struggling to get points on the board this season and Brobbey has netted three goals so far in the ongoing campaign, all of which came in a hat-trick against Manchester City last month.

With the winter transfer window edging closer, Brobbey is once again gathering interest and Italian giants Juventus are keen.

The Serie A outfit Juventus signed Nick Woltemade from Newcastle United on loan and former Tottenham man Randal Kolo Muani in the summer, but they are in the market to add more firepower to their attack.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Old Lady have prepared a list of players they are considering for the January window and Brobbey is on it.

However, he is ‘further back’ compared to other options.

Manchester United’s Benjamin Sesko is currently their main target, but the striker has recently been ruled out until January due to a shin injury.

Regis Le Bris would be hugely reluctant to lose Brobbey and Sunderland have just locked him down on a new contract running until 2031.

As such, the signs are clear that Juventus would face a huge battle to take Brobbey away from the Stadium of Light in January.

Brobbey however could well be tempted by the move, not least if Sunderland are still stuck in a serious relegation battle in the Premier League.