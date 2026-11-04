Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur winger Mathys Tel is on Zinedine Zidane’s shortlist for France’s upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The 21-year-old initially joined Tottenham on loan from Bayern Munich during the winter transfer window of 2025, with the move subsequently made permanent in June that year.

Last season, amid an injury-hit campaign for the Lilywhites, he featured in 31 league matches, although only 13 of those came as a starter, contributing five goal involvements.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

This season, however, he has made an encouraging start, starting five of Tottenham’s eight Premier League fixtures under Roberto De Zerbi and scoring a superb solo goal against Chelsea to help secure a memorable victory at Stamford Bridge.

Tel also featured from the start in both of Tottenham’s EFL Cup outings before their eventual elimination at the hands of Liverpool.

However, it is on the international stage that the winger has arguably made his biggest impression this season, delivering an outstanding run of performances for France’s Under-21 side during the last international break, during which he captained the team.

Across four appearances in the Under-21 European Championship qualifiers, Tel registered an impressive five goals and an assist, underlining his attacking threat.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

His performances have now brought him onto the senior team’s radar, with the 21-year-old potentially in line for his first international call-up after building an impressive record of 17 goals in 24 appearances for the Under-21s.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Tottenham starlet has been included on the shortlist for France’s upcoming Nations League fixtures under Zidane.

The international break gets under way on Monday, with Les Bleus scheduled to face Italy in Milan before returning home to take on Turkey in a competition in which they have yet to taste defeat.

Three wins and a draw have propelled France to the top of their Nations League group, with second-placed Italy trailing by three points.

Should Tel make the final squad, it remains to be seen whether he will be handed meaningful minutes, particularly with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola and Rayan Cherki all vying for places in France’s attack.

The Tottenham winger attracted interest from Galatasaray, Roma and Napoli over the summer, with the latter seemingly revisiting their pursuit as his explosive ball-carrying ability continues to make him an attractive option.

For now, however, Tel’s focus will be firmly on Saturday’s meeting with Leeds United, where Spurs have the chance to make it four consecutive wins and build further momentum under De Zerbi.