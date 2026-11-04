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Tottenham Hotspur winger Wilson Odobert is on his way back to full fitness after suffering an ACL injury in February.

Odobert joined the Lilywhites during the summer transfer window of 2024 from Burnley as a highly rated prospect.

The French winger established himself as a reliable option to come off the bench and help the team, making 24 appearances last season.

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The 21-year-old suffered an ACL injury in February during a Premier League game against Newcastle United.

Odobert has been recovering from the injury since February and Tottenham have now provided a positive update on the Frenchman.

Wilson working his way back 💪 https://t.co/HmwarX1NaH — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 4, 2026

Spurs shared pictures of Odobert training on X and wrote: “Wilson working his way back.”

However, the exact timeline of his return has not been revealed yet.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Mohammed Kudus, who joined Spurs during the summer transfer window of 2025, has mainly been deployed on the right wing and has been impressive.

Regardless, Roberto De Zerbi will be happy with the return of Odobert, as he will provide squad depth in the latter half of the season.

Meanwhile, following a poor start to their Premier League season, De Zerbi’s side have managed to turn things around and have won their last three league games.

The Lilywhites are now set to face Leeds United at Elland Road this weekend, where they will be looking to carry their momentum forward and secure all three points.

Tottenham have gone unbeaten in their last three meetings with Leeds and will hope to maintain that record before heading into the November international break.

Elsewhere, Spurs target Aleksey Batrakov scored a brace in Galatasaray’s Champions League win over Stuttgart, further enhancing his reputation ahead of the winter transfer window.