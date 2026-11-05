Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell has praised Aston Villa prospect Bradley Burrowes for his work ethic and joked that he wants to have what the youngster is having.

Villa brought in the 18-year-old from Bristol Rovers 2021 and Burrowes came through their academy side to make his debut last season against Crystal Palace.

He impressed Unai Emery with performances for Villa’s youth set-up and was on the bench on several occasions last season, including three times in the Europa League.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Villa Park outfit decided to sanction a loan move to Wigan Athletic this summer to help the 18-year-old get the necessary first-team exposure to aid his development.

Burrowes quickly managed to establish himself in the starting line-up for the League One outfit and the winger has so far made ten appearances for Wigan.

The Aston Villa loanee scored his first senior goal against Bromley recently in Wigan’s 3-2 win and Caldwell hailed him as a fantastic talent.

On Tuesday, Burrowes once again started, against Mansfield, which ended with a 0-0 scoreline and his performance once again drew praise from the Wigan boss.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

While admiring the Aston Villa winger’s tireless work ethic, Caldwell admitted that he does not know what actually fuels Burrowes, but joked that he wants the secret so that he can apply it to himself.

“Brad, I don’t know what he is running on or what fuels him”, Caldwell told Wigan Athletic’s in-house media.

“But I want some of it because he has incredible running power.

“He just kept running.”

Burrowes, despite being a natural winger, has displayed his versatility by featuring as a centre forward and operating through the middle as an attacking midfielder.

Despite his efforts, Wigan remain inside the relegation zone in League One and have won just three of their 14 games so far.

The Aston Villa prospect will hope to get the nod to start on Saturday against Boreham Wood in the FA Cup.