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Newcastle United loanee Sean Neave has been described as ‘clever and intelligent’ by Wolves boss Cesar Peixoto following his performance against Bristol City in the Championship.

The forward came through Newcastle’s youth system before making his senior debut under Eddie Howe last season, in a sign of how highly he is rated on Tyneside.

Keen to secure more regular first-team football for the youngster’s development, the Magpies sent Neave on a season-long loan to Molineux on transfer deadline day.

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The 19-year-old has been in impressive form for the Molineux outfit, scoring two goals and providing one assist in eight Championship appearances.

A former Championship striker views the Newcastle loanee as a useful option for Wolves, but believes the attacker would already be pushing for Premier League minutes if he were playing at the highest level.

The Englishman came off the bench against Bristol City in the 73rd minute on Wednesday night, when Wolves were trailing by one goal.

The attacker made a match-winning impact by scoring two goals as the Old Gold won the game 2-1, securing all three points.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Peixoto expressed his delight at Neave scoring his first goal, praising the striker’s humility and work ethic.

The Wolves boss praised the youngster’s intelligence and awareness in recognising the opportunity, but stressed that the goal was particularly important because it helped the team rather than simply marking a personal achievement for Neave.

Speaking to Wolves’ official site, he said: “I’m very happy for him because he scored his first goal.

“He’s a humble player, and he works a lot.

“We made some short videos for the strikers to look at the opposition goalkeeper.

“They saw that when he faces shots, sometimes he doesn’t hold the ball and it stays close to the goal. Sean watched that before the game.

“He’s clever and intelligent, and he reacted to the second ball and scored.

“I’m very happy for him. But most importantly, it was an important goal for the team.”

Neave will hope to carry his form into the next game for Wolves against Wrexham this weekend.

The Old Gold will also rely on Neave to provide another impactful performance and close the gap at the top of the table as they are just a point behind leader Middlesbrough.

Newcastle will also be monitoring the striker’s performance carefully as they consider whether next season he might warrant a first team role.