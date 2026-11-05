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Eintracht Frankfurt are looking to bring back Nottingham Forest striker Arnaud Kalimuendo in January, while the Bundesliga side’s sporting director Tim Hardung has already started making moves for a potential loan deal.

Nottingham Forest signed Kalimuendo from Rennes in August 2025, investing £25m to bring the French forward to the City Ground on a five-year contract.

However, the 24-year-old struggled to find regular opportunities at Forest, prompting the club to send him on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt during the winter window in search of more consistent first-team football.

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Kalimuendo impressed during his loan spell in Germany, but Eintracht Frankfurt ultimately decided against making the move permanent, with the purchase fee considered too expensive.

However, it was suggested that the Bundesliga side have not abandoned their pursuit of the French striker, and are still working on the possibility of bringing him back for another loan spell.

Italian side Como also ‘explored the conditions’ that would be needed to sign the hitman, but nothing concrete came out of it.

The Frenchman eventually stayed with the Tricky Trees and has again struggled to secure regular playing minutes.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

With the winter transfer window approaching, the striker could have an opportunity to leave the Premier League outfit.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Eintracht Frankfurt are trying to bring Kalimuendo back to Germany during the winter transfer window.

It has been suggested that the Bundesliga side’s sporting director has already begun working on another loan deal for the hitman.

With the Frenchman struggling for minutes at the City Ground, he could well leave for Germany, where he had an impressive spell.

With first-team opportunities limited at the City Ground, Kalimuendo could look to return to Germany, where he enjoyed a successful loan spell.

It remains to be seen where the 24-year-old will play after the winter transfer window.