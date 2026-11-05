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Everton boss David Moyes has outlined how striker Thierno Barry has been working on his finishing on the training pitch alongside Toffees legend Leighton Baines.

The 24-year-old joined Everton from Villarreal in July 2025, putting pen to paper on a contract running until 2029.

Barry endured a relatively slow start to life on Merseyside, having to wait until December to open his account for the Toffees in a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

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He finished his debut campaign with eight goals to his name across 41 appearances in all competitions.

This season, Barry has become the focal point of an already depleted Everton attack, following Beto’s departure and the club’s failure to secure Folarin Balogun as a replacement on deadline day.

The 24-year-old has responded by carrying much of the attacking burden, registering eight goals and two assists in 12 appearances for the Toffees.

Moyes outlined how Barry has been working with legend Baines and the coaching staff to sharpen his finishing and improve other aspects of his game through dedicated work on the training pitch.

League played in National 3 (FRA) Challenger Pro League (BEL) Swiss Super League (SWI) La Liga (SPA) Premier League (ENG) Leagues Thierno Barry has played in

The 63-year-old also highlighted the Frenchman’s growing maturity, acknowledging the challenge of adapting to a new culture and the Premier League as a young striker arriving from overseas.

While recognising Barry’s progress in settling into his new surroundings, Moyes stressed that the forward still had plenty of room to develop and improve.

Asked about Barry, Moyes said at a press conference: “Well, I think there’s a lot of people taking care of Thierno.

“Leighton Baines does a lot of work with him, a lot of finishing work, lots of things which we’re trying to improve on him.

“We’ve all had moments with him, whether it be in the video room or on the coaching field.

“I think generally he’s beginning to mature a lot as well because of coming over from overseas.

“Coming into the Premier League, I don’t think it’s easy, especially for a young striker.

“So I think he’s done much better.

“He’s adapting better to probably the culture and what’s required.

“I think all managers would say the same you always want more, and I think he’s got more to develop, continue to improve, and we hope he keeps doing that.”

The 24-year-old has also spoken about his ability to create opportunities for his team-mates, although he is yet to register an assist for Moyes’ side this season.

Barry is expected to feature from the start on Friday night when Everton welcome Coventry City to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Frank Lampard’s side making the trip to Merseyside.

Everton currently occupy seventh place in the table with 13 points and another positive result would strengthen their push for a European place as they look to maintain their momentum.