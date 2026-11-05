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Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has expressed his disappointment about Habib Diarra’s injury and admitted that it is ‘frustrating’ when a player ‘keeps breaking down’.

Diarra joined the Black Cats during the summer transfer window of 2025 from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, signing a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland signed the midfielder for £30m, making him the most expensive signing in the club’s history at that time as they prepared for top flight life.

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Diarra quickly impressed and was a key player in Sunderland’s superb finish in the Premier League last term, which secured Europa League football.

He has not though been without his injury issues.

The 22-year-old suffered a severe injury shortly after his arrival, causing him to be sidelined for almost three months.

This season has been no different for Diarra, who has continued to struggle with injuries.

The midfielder tore his hamstring during a Premier League game against Fulham in late August which put him on the sidelines yet again.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Diarra returned to action last month and was slowly getting back to form when he suffered another injury during training.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris confirmed on Wednesday that the Senegalese is expected to be sidelined for about six weeks.

Gabbiadini highlighted Diarra’s difficulties in regaining full fitness after injury, suggesting that the midfielder needs time to return to his best level whenever he comes back from a spell on the sidelines.

The former striker admitted that the midfielder’s repeated injury setbacks are frustrating, particularly given his importance to the team, while suggesting that some players are naturally more susceptible to muscle injuries and that little can be done to prevent them.

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle, he said: “Even when he comes back from injury it takes him a little while to get back up to full pace.

“He was a big signing last season.

“When he has played he’s looked decent.

“He’s been part of a team that was successful last season, but it is frustrating when a player just keeps breaking down like this.

“Some players are susceptible to them [muscle injuries] and there’s not much you can do about it.”

Sunderland have replaced Diarra with Chemsdine Talbi in their Europa League squad.

Meanwhile, Juventus are planning to sign a new striker in January, with Brian Brobbey among their targets, although he is currently behind several other options on their shortlist.

Brobbey’s new deal at Sunderland would also seem to make a move unlikely.