Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Some members of the entourage of Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison view a return to Brazil as a ‘great option’ for the attacker in the new year, with an exit from N17 widely expected.

The 29-year-old remains outside Roberto De Zerbi’s project in north London, with little sign of a return to the first-team fold and the Italian focused on other options.

The Brazilian’s last outing for Spurs’ senior side came in August, when he was named in the starting eleven for their Premier League opener against Brentford.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Richarlison did feature for Spurs’ Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy last month, finding the net and drawing praise for the time he spent interacting with supporters after the game.

Meanwhile, links with Trabzonspor have recently resurfaced ahead of the winter window, after the Turkish outfit failed to secure his services despite pursuing him actively during the summer.

According to Brazilian outlet RTE Esporte, Richarlison is ‘expected to be sold by Tottenham’ in January, with Spurs having no intention of reintegrating the striker into their first-team plans.

With the striker’s contract due to expire at the end of the season, the Lilywhites are prepared to accept a fee of around €10m rather than risk losing him for nothing, hoping to offload him in January.

Club played for America Mineiro Fluminense Watford Everton Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Richarlison has played for

Richarlison’s preference, for now, is understood to be remaining in Europe, where a move to Turkey appears a realistic possibility, with both Trabzonspor and Galatasaray exploring the prospect of signing him.

However, a return to his homeland has not been ruled out, with ‘some members of the group that manages the player’s career’ viewing it as a ‘great option’.

The forward has not represented Brazil since last year and is keen to work his way back into the national-team picture, while ‘a good relationship with coach Carlo Ancelotti’ could also work in his favour.

A move to Brazil was also explored during the summer, when Vasco da Gama made concrete efforts to bring Richarlison back, although they failed to find common ground with Spurs over his transfer.

Heading back to Brazil could make sense and give his national team hopes a shot in the arm.

For now, though, ‘there are no ongoing negotiations between’ Richarlison and the Brazilian side, leaving it unclear whether Vasco da Gama will return with another approach.

With no future at Tottenham, it remains to be seen where Richarlison will head next as the winter window approaches.