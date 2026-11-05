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Former Rangers star Richard Foster is of the opinion that Badredine Bouanani is a winger who wants to ‘eliminate’ opposition players by going past them in games.

The 21-year-old made the switch to Ibrox from Stuttgart on deadline day, joining the Gers on a season-long loan arrangement which includes an option to make the move permanent.

Bouanani made his debut for the Gers in the starting lineup against St Mirren but did not retain his place for the subsequent fixtures, as Derek McInnes eased him in; the winger has now started the last three of the four games.

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The winger has also managed to make two goal contributions in the last three league games for Rangers and his performance against Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup semi-final drew praise from former Gers midfielder Andy Halliday.

Bouanani is increasingly making his presence felt and McInnes will hope he becomes a difference maker in the Scottish Premiership title chase.

Former top-flight star Foster admitted that he has enjoyed watching Bouanani having a go at full-backs and believes that the Algerian international wants to eliminate opposition players by going past them.

Despite Rangers having an £15m option to buy, which, if triggered, would make Bouanani Rangers’ record signing, Foster thinks that the player could command a fee in the region of £8m to £10m.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

When asked how much he would pay for Bouanani, Foster said on the Go Radio Football Show (23:40): “He is probably going to be looking, I don’t know, probably between £8m or £10m, something like that, so it’s going to be a fair chunk of money.

“But I have really enjoyed watching him, just because he is a winger who wants to eliminate players.

“He wants to go past players, he wants to go at full-backs and I have said that before as a full-back who had constantly got attacked by wingers, I want full-backs to get attacked by wingers, as I want to watch them struggle the way I did.”

Bouanani came through the ranks of the Lille academy system and German outfit Stuttgart signed the Rangers loanee from Nice in the summer of 2025.

The Algerian international made only ten appearances for Stuttgart last season and his current deal with his parent club is set to expire in 2030.

Rangers snapping him up late on was considered a shrewd bit of business and was possible in part because the Scottish transfer window stayed open later than other windows in Europe.