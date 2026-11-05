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Fixture: Celtic vs Besiktas

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Besiktas for this evening’s Europa League clash at Celtic Park.

While O’Neill is battling hard to keep Celtic at the top of the Scottish tree, he also has a European campaign to deal with, which has not resulted in the outcomes he would have wanted.

Celtic have so far lost three times in the Europa League, putting their chances of progress in the balance ahead of this evening’s meeting with Besiktas.

The Turkish club’s boss though is certainly not writing Celtic off and has insisted he expects a ‘very hot atmosphere’ in Glasgow this evening.

Celtic are without winger Yang Hyun-jun, despite his return to training, with the game on Sunday rated as more likely for him.

Besiktas miss defender Umit Akdag, who was sent off in their last Europa League match.

O’Neill has admitted Celtic need to get points on the board sooner or later, especially given the statistic that no side that have lost their opening three Europa League league phase games have progressed.

Celtic will need to keep an eye on Vaclav Cerny, with a Turkish journalist urging the former Rangers man to torment the Bhoys tonight.

In goal in the Celtic lineup vs Besiktas tonight is Sam Johnstone, while Jordan Lotomba, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney are the backline.

O’Neill will know the importance of dominating in midfield and he goes with Callum McGregor, Mika Baur and Benjamin Nygren, while James Forrest and Sebastian Tounetki support Kasper Hogh.

To shake up the Celtic lineup vs Besiktas at any point throughout the 90 minutes, O’Neill has a host of options on the bench to call for and they include Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Camilo Duran.

Celtic Lineup vs Besiktas

Johnstone, Lotomba, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Baur, Nygren, Forrest, Tounetki, Hogh

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Doohan, Duran, McCowan, Sorensen, Osmand, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hassan, McArdle, Murray, Donovan, Ralston