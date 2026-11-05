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Inter Milan have been told that they missed an opportunity in not signing Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who they pulled the plug on snapping up.

Uncertainty over Vicario’s future at Tottenham grew following a difficult run of form, while Roberto De Zerbi was keen to bring in a goalkeeper whose attributes better suited his requirements.

Juventus ultimately identified the Italian as their preferred option in August, securing his services on a season-long loan after considering several other candidates.

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Despite early scepticism, the 30-year-old has impressed for the Bianconeri, keeping four clean sheets in ten Serie A appearances.

He may very well though not have ended up at Juventus as Inter Milan made a serious move for Vicario at the start of last summer.

Vicario was keen to join the Nerazzurri and even had a verbal agreement in place, but Inter Milan eventually decided not to proceed with a swoop.

Italian journalist Massimo Pavan now sees Vicario as a major positive for Juventus and believes Inter Milan may well come to rue having let him slip through their fingers.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

He placed particular emphasis on Vicario’s save against Lorenzo Lucca, suggesting that it represented more than an important intervention and demonstrated Juventus’ ability to rely on a player who can make the difference in crucial moments.

He wrote in his column for Italian outlet Tutto Juve: “Vicario is proving he can be one of the team’s strengths, a player capable of making an impact even when the attackers can’t find the target.

“His save against Lucca is worth much more than a simple save.

“It’s the symbol of a Juventus team that, at least for that moment, has found someone capable of making the difference.

“Vicario, what a deal for Juventus.

“And for Inter, it could truly be a missed opportunity.”

Inter Milan currently have Josep Martinez, Raffaele Di Gennaro and Ivan Provedel as their options between the sticks.

Juventus are already viewing the 30-year-old as a long-term option, raising the possibility of them activating the purchase clause in his loan agreement and removing any opportunity for Inter Milan to have a rethink next summer.

A former Juventus goalkeeper has backed the Bianconeri’s decision to consider signing Vicario on a permanent basis.