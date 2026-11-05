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Turkish journalist Ali Ece has urged Besiktas star Vaclav Cerny to torment Europa League opponents Celtic like he did during his time at Rangers.

The Hoops, who are winless in the competition thus far, are set to play hosts to the Turkish giants tonight in what will be their fourth match of the Europa League league phase.

Having conceded as many as nine goals already, Martin O’Neill will be keen for his team to put up a better defensive showing at Celtic Park in front of their home fans.

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Celtic badly need a win to kick-start their European campaign, but Besiktas want to add to their two wins from three games in the league phase.

Besiktas will have former Rangers star Cerny to call upon, with the Czech winger a regular feature for the Istanbul club.

Rangers tried to bring Cerny back to Ibrox this summer, holding talks with Besiktas, but the Turkish club and the player were equally not convinced about the move and he stayed put.

Cerny regularly came face to face with Celtic when he played for Rangers and was one of the Gers’ better performers.

Now journalist Ece has urged Cerny to once again trouble Celtic, when he is in action for Besiktas tonight.

Club played for Ajax Utrecht Twente Wolfsburg Rangers Besiktas Clubs Vaclav Cerny has played for

Ece said via Turkish outlet VOLE: “Cerny should say ‘I’m back, this match is mine’.

“”He was delivering outstanding performances in Rangers-Celtic matches.

“Cerny was the name who tormented Celtic.”

Celtic’s recent European journey has drawn criticism, with journalist Tom England warning that Celtic’s relevance in Europe is fading into nothing given their poor performances.

Besiktas head into the clash having drawn two of their last three games, being held in the Europa League by Crystal Palace and in Turkey by Kasimpasa.

Celtic could well get a boost as Besiktas are not expected to start key man Orkun Kokcu as they look to bring him back from an injury slowly.

However, in Ridvan Yilmaz, there could be yet another former Rangers player to deal with for Celtic tonight.