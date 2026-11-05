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Leeds United loanee Lucas Perri has been urged to ensure his excellent saves are not undermined by his errors in distribution when Torino face Lecce in Serie A at the weekend.

The 28-year-old moved to Torino in the summer in a bid to recapture the form that deserted him at Elland Road, but has had a rocky time in Italy so far.

The Brazilian has managed just one clean sheet in nine appearances for the Serie A outfit, with his Lyon form still a long way off being shown.

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Ignazio Abate has continued to back Perri, highlighting the progress he has shown, but the Torino boss also wants the goalkeeper to improve his footwork.

The Leeds loanee came in for heavy criticism following Torino’s 2-0 defeat to Frosinone, with his performance raising further questions over his ability on the ball.

Perri will now look to put those struggles behind him when Torino take on Lecce on Saturday, where all eyes will be on how he performs.

Italian journalist Edoardo Rotondale assessed Perri’s displays in Turin, noting that his shot-stopper is solid, but admitting that his poor footwork can undermine it.

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Rotondale pointed to the Leeds loanee’s mistakes against Frosinone as further evidence of his difficulties playing out from the back.

He also stressed that Perri must show greater composure in possession against Lecce.

Rotondale wrote on Italian outlet Toro.it: “The Granata goalkeeper is being criticised less for his responsiveness between the posts, which he demonstrated after a shaky start, and more for his difficulty building from the back.

“Against Frosinone, in fact, on several occasions he gave the ball away to his opponents while attempting to develop play from his own penalty area, often risking conceding a goal.

“Against Lecce, it may seem obvious to reiterate, but Perri will need to be more careful to ensure his excellent saves aren’t overshadowed by errors with his feet.”

Last month, a former Torino goalkeeper insisted that it is too early to pass judgement on the Brazilian’s performances.

Following the Lecce fixture, Perri will turn his attention to international duty after earning a call-up for Brazil’s upcoming friendlies.

Leeds have good reason to keep a close eye on how Perri is doing as it is far from certain Torino will trigger their €15m option to buy him at the end of the season.