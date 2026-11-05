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Leeds United loanee Joel Piroe is hopeful of earning more regular game time under new West Ham United boss Scott Parker, according to Hammers insider ExWHUEmployee.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s spell at the London Stadium came to an abrupt end on Wednesday, with the board opting to dismiss him following the club’s recent struggles.

West Ham legend Tony Cottee backed the club’s decision, pointing out the lack of quality in the Hammers’ performances under Nuno.

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The east London outfit wasted little time in unveiling Parker as their new man in the dugout, entrusting him with the task of spearheading the club’s push for a return to the Premier League.

Leeds will have been watching on closely, with Piroe on loan at West Ham and a potential financial windfall from a permanent move for the striker on the line.

Piroe has so far struggled to show the same form that helped to power Leeds to promotion, making a permanent stay at West Ham less than guaranteed.

If West Ham do not win promotion, then Piroe could well be line to return to Elland Road next summer and Daniel Farke would have to decide what to do with the Dutchman.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The 27-year-old started on the bench for Wednesday night’s 3-3 draw against Cardiff City, being brought on as West Ham mounted a comeback.

It is suggested that Piroe is hopeful the managerial change at West Ham will result in him being handed further minutes to impress.

Piroe has been regarded as a proven goalscorer at Championship level and Parker saw that up close when Leeds got promoted and he was Burnley boss.

Leeds scored a whopping 95 goals when they went up as champions, a total Parker’s Burnley could not get near as they managed to hit the back of the net just 69 times.

Meanwhile, another Leeds loanee, Lucas Perri, is working on his distribution and ball-playing ability, in line with the demands of Torino boss Ignazio Abate.