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Hamburg boss Merlin Polzin has praised Leeds United loanee Sebastiaan Bornauw for his stability and intensity, as he hopes to have him available for selection.

Bornauw has established himself as a trusted figure under Polzin after overcoming some early first-day nerves, making five starts in the Bundesliga and a further two in the German Cup.

The Belgian defender was forced to miss a couple of fixtures in September due to a muscular problem, one of which was the heavy 5-0 defeat to RB Leipzig, highlighting the defensive solidity Hamburg missed in his absence.

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Last Tuesday, Bornauw was named in the starting lineup against Eintracht Frankfurt but was forced off at half-time after sustaining a head injury.

Adi Hutter’s side went on to claim a 3-1 victory, and when the teams met again at the weekend, the Austrian guided his men to another 3-1 success in the league, with Bornauw still unable to return to action despite hopes of his recovery.

Die Rothosen now welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to the Volksparkstadion on Friday evening, with points at a premium after going winless in their last two outings and sitting just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Polzin is a huge fan of Bornauw and admits that he rates the Leeds man for his stability, intensity and toughness.

Clubs played for Anderlecht 1. FC Koln Wolfsburg Leeds United Hamburg Clubs Bornauw has played for

He also expressed confidence that the Leeds loanee could return to contention by Friday, suggesting there is optimism surrounding his recovery ahead of the meeting with the Foals.

The 35-year-old said at a press conference (2:09): “I think with Seb, it’s clear that his style of play stands for stability, intensity and also toughness in challenges.

“We didn’t want to take the risk [in the last game] and that is why the hope is there and the confidence is there that we will manage it and make a decision then.”

The 27-year-old made 17 appearances for Leeds after joining the club in 2025, with his brief spell at Elland Road nevertheless earning him considerable praise from Daniel Farke, who described him as a top-class character.

The Leeds loanee has an option to buy included in his deal and should Hamburg secure their Bundesliga status by the end of the campaign, a permanent move could well be on the cards.

Leeds, who signed Nico Elvedi as his replacement, will be watching matters closely.