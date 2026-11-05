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Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has revealed that Whites’ custodian James Trafford has not looked short of confidence in training, following his blunder against Bournemouth.

The German tactician was keen to strengthen his goalkeeper department following the departures of Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier in the summer and the Yorkshire giants brought in Trafford from Manchester City to strengthen their ranks.

Following his transfer to Leeds, Trafford described his move to Elland Road as the right decision and he has started all nine league games this season for the Yorkshire giants.

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Farke also admitted that he was so convinced of the 24-year-old’s quality that he was desperate to get him through the door during the summer transfer window.

Last weekend, Leeds took on Bournemouth away from home and in the game it was a missed pass from Trafford which led to the opening goal for the Cherries, with the game ending with a 2-0 scoreline.

However, ahead of the game against Tottenham Hotspur, Farke stated that it was Trafford’s indecisiveness during the game against Bournemouth due to which the error occurred, but he believes that the young goalkeeper will learn from it.

The German highlighted that Trafford has delivered top performances for Leeds so far and stressed that he did not see the custodian lacking in confidence on the training ground following the mistake at the weekend.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“James [has] had top performances for us so far”, Fake said at a press conference.

“He was of course involved in the first goal and it was indecisive [from him], but this is what you have to deal with as a young goalkeeper, you will have setbacks and you will learn from this.

“It is very important for me that he didn’t look shy of confidence this week, he showed normal performances.

“I also don’t want him to change his game.

“Of course [he needs] to spot the situation a bit more, more focus [to understand] that it was not on to play it short.

“Pretty sure he also learned from it, but it is also important for me he does not lose his confidence.

“For this reason, he will be in goal and hopefully more important displays for us.”

Trafford has kept three clean sheets in nine games in the Premier League so far, conceding eight goals.

A former Leeds defender recently advised Trafford to be more vocal during games which will turn him into a better player.

Leeds are winless since their last victory in September against Newcastle United and they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways against an in-form Tottenham Hotspur side at the weekend.