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Former Egypt star Mohsen Saleh has floated Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah as the ‘most suitable candidate’ to take charge of the national team on an interim basis for their next three fixtures.

The 34-year-old has quickly settled into life in Turkey and has been thriving at Trabzonspor since leaving Liverpool during the summer.

The attacker has so far been Trabzonspor’s leading man for goal involvements, playing a central role in keeping the Black Sea Storm firmly in contention for the Turkish Super Lig title.

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An Egyptian journalist has already thrown his weight behind Salah to guide Trabzonspor towards domestic glory, while also backing a productive Conference League campaign.

Last month, Salah also moved ahead of Lionel Messi in the ELO ranking of the top 50 players competing outside Europe’s five leading leagues, showing he has not slowed down since he left Anfield.

Salah also continues to lead by example with the Egypt national team and was a driving force in their performances at the World Cup in the summer.

Now, heading into November’s international break, Egypt are poised for a double header against Malawi in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

However, Egypt boss Hossam Hassan is facing a three-match suspension sanctioned by FIFA last month over his comments following the World Cup encounter against Argentina.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Egypt’s dugout, Saleh has now pointed out the Liverpool legend as the ideal candidate to oversee the national side’s next three matches.

The former midfielder believes Salah has the personal and technical attributes to excel in the role, while recalling several notable players who have balanced both roles, including Liverpool’s Kenny Dalglish.

Saleh wrote on X: “Salah as interim manager of the Egypt national team.

“Given the limited time available, he is the most suitable candidate to lead the national team in the next three matches.

“Salah has the personal qualities and technical ability required to take on the role.

“There are examples of great players who have combined playing and managerial responsibilities: – Kenny Dalglish (Liverpool) – Ruud Gullit and Gianluca Vialli (Chelsea) – Ryan Giggs (Manchester United) – George Weah (Liberia).”

Whether Salah has any ambition to enter management in the future remains to be seen, but for now he is likely to be focused on matters on the pitch.

Salah has over 120 caps for Egypt to his name, with 68 goals.