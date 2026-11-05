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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has remained coy over claims that Whites striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is closing in on a new contract at Elland Road.

The 29-year-old has continued to be an important presence at Elland Road, carrying his impressive form from last season into the current campaign.

Calvert-Lewin has already found the net five times in eleven appearances this season, making him Leeds’ leading scorer.

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It was recently claimed that Manchester United are exploring a move for the striker ahead of the winter window, although whether those suggestions have any substance is unknown.

There have also been suggestions Leeds are close to locking down Calvert-Lewin on a fresh contract as they bid to keep hold of him.

His current deal runs until the summer of 2028 and Calvert-Lewin has proven a shrewd signing on a free transfer,

Asked about talk Leeds are close to locking Calvert-Lewin down on fresh terms, Farke though is unwilling to be drawn on the speculation.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Leeds boss underlined Calvert-Lewin’s value to the side and reaffirmed the club’s policy of holding on to their top performers.

Farke said at a press conference when asked if Calvert-Lewin is close to a fresh deal: “No, not willing to speak about any rumours or something like this.

“Obviously Dominic is important player and it is always our claim we want to keep our best players.”

Leeds will be keen to make a breakthrough in Calvert-Lewin’s contract situation soon, which would provide a welcome boost to the club.

Recently, Jayden Bogle praised Calvert-Lewin’s aerial prowess, adding that he intends to supply the striker with more crosses from wide areas.

The striker has also managed to stay clear of injuries so far this season and will now turn his attention to a challenging meeting with Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday, although there are doubts over his availability.

Farke has provided an update on team news ahead of the Spurs encounter, indicating that Noah Okafor and Anton Stach could both miss out.

Calvert-Lewin has a foot issue, but Farke is hopeful he can be back.

Meanwhile, Adam Pope has already highlighted the Tottenham fixture as a must win for Leeds, with victory potentially lifting the mood in the squad ahead of the international break amid their poor form.