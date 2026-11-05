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North Macedonia boss Goce Sedloski has pointed to Rangers star Bojan Miovski’s limited role at Ibrox as the reason behind dropping the striker from his squad for the country’s upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The Gers bolstered their striking options over the summer by bringing in Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Kelsy, adding further competition for the number nine role at Ibrox.

Miovski’s future subsequently came under scrutiny towards the end of the summer window, with Turkish outfit Genclerbirligi developing interest in securing his services.

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However, no concrete move materialised, leaving the North Macedonia international at Ibrox with ambitions of earning a regular role.

Despite Youssef Chermiti and Shankland both being sidelined with long-term injuries since August and September, respectively, Miovski has struggled to capitalise on their absence and force his way into Derek McInnes’ plans.

The striker has managed just 72 minutes of football so far this season, with McInnes firmly favouring Ryan Naderi and Kelsy ahead of him.

Now a lack of game time for Rangers has had a direct impact on his international duty, with Sedloski leaving him out of North Macedonia’s squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Explaining his decision, Sedloski pointed to Miovski’s continued lack of minutes at Rangers, while making clear that the striker remains in his plans and can work his way back into contention once he returns to regular action.

Sedloski has also insisted there is no hard feeling over the situation, explaining that his selection policy has always favoured players enjoying regular football and that he intends to maintain that approach.

Sedloski was quoted as saying by the BBC at a press conference: “Miovski has not had playing time at Glasgow Rangers for a long time.

“He has not been deleted from the squad, when he plays, he will get a call-up.

“There is no anger about the decision.

“I have always decided to select those who are playing and I will continue that way.”

Miovski had featured for North Macedonia in their previous Nations League outings, but must now focus on rebuilding his position at club level to strengthen his prospects of an international recall.

Whether the striker can earn a more prominent role in McInnes’ side over the coming fixtures remains uncertain and if he continues to be overlooked he could aim for a January exit.

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has previously spoken highly of Miovski, describing him as the ‘ace in the pack’ in attack.