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Liverpool legend Ray Houghton is of the view that something is not right with Andoni Iraola’s side, as he highlighted worrying signs the Reds showcased against Fenerbahce.

Under new manager Iraola, Liverpool have so far managed to string only four wins in nine games together and they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at Anfield at the weekend.

Liverpool shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili claimed recently that under the ex-Bournemouth boss the Merseyside giants are a more organised team than last season.

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In the Champions League, Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season against Fenerbahce on Wednesday despite leading the game on two different occasions, with the match ending with a 3-2 scoreline.

Liverpool’s defence have conceded ten goals in four Champions League games so far, with the Iraola side having allowed opposition teams to find their back of the net three times in three games in a row in the competition.

While after Wednesday’s defeat Liverpool are sitting eighth in the Champions League table, Houghton is far from being impressed with the Reds’ defensive display against the Turkish giants.

He pointed out that Reds players were suffering from a lack of communication in their own box and added that they failed to mark opposition players properly, which, according to him, are worrying signs indicating something is not right with the Merseyside outfit.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Houghton stressed that Liverpool must go back to the training ground to work out where they are going wrong and work individually and collectively to iron out those mistakes.

“The goals they gave away were so avoidable”, Houghton said on LFC TV’s Reaction (5:50).

“Just a lack of communication, no one talking to each other in the box, a little bit hesitant, no one picking up, a couple of worrying signs.

“That is three Champions League games in a row Liverpool conceded three goals.

“Something’s not right and you have got to try to work out individually and collectively where you are going wrong and improve upon it.”

Liverpool are set to face Crystal Palace at the weekend and after two straight defeats, Iraola’s men will be desperate to bounce back against the Eagles.

Failing to get a positive result at Selhurst Park could see questions asked of Iraola, whose former club Bournemouth are flying without him under the management of German Marco Rose.