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Aston Villa out-on-loan man Andres Garcia’s spot in Luis de la Fuente’s preliminary Spain squad is well deserved due to him ‘enjoying sweet form’, it has been claimed by a Spanish daily.

In the summer, Aston Villa were open to parting ways with the Spaniard, including on a permanent transfer, after he struggled for opportunities under Unai Emery.

Spanish outfits Elche and Valencia chased his signature and Garcia agreed personal terms with Los Che only to see the deal stall.

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Gracia was keen to secure regular football and Aston Villa managed to agree to a season-long loan deal with Getafe for the right-back.

The 23-year-old right-back has been a regular at Getafe since his arrival at the club and has made 14 appearances so far, including four in Europe.

He has also proved his versatile nature to Jose Bordalas by playing as a winger and right wing-back role on occasions as well as featuring as a forward in the season opener against Alaves.

The Aston Villa loanee’s performances have not gone unnoticed by national team boss De la Fuente is claimed to have him on a long list he is now whittling down.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

According to Spanish daily Super Deporte, Garcia full deserves to be considered because of his ‘sweet form’ for Getafe at the moment.

Spain are set to face Czech Republic and England in their last two Nations League group fixtures in the upcoming international break.

The Aston Villa star has featured for Spain Under-21 three times in his career but has yet to make an appearance for the Spain national team.

It remains to be seen if he will make the final cut to get into the Spain squad for this month’s games, but his presence on the long list is seen as a positive.

Getafe are set to face Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion this evening at the Estadio Coliseum and Garcia will be keen to help his team secure their first Conference League win this season.

Aston Villa signed Garcia from Levante in the winter of 2025 and he has only managed to make 13 appearances for the Birmingham outfit.

His current loan deal has no option-to-buy clause in it and the 23-year-old will return to Villa Park after the end of his spell with Getafe in the summer.