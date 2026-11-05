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Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that they are to wear their third kit for the ‘very first time’ in a senior game at Leeds United on Saturday.

Spurs have recently had a big uptick in form under Roberto De Zerbi and are now up and running with their Premier League campaign.

Having strung together three consecutive league wins, Tottenham have now risen to ninth spot in the Premier League table, above Leeds, who have dropped to 12th.

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Next up for De Zerbi and Tottenham is a visit to Leeds’ Elland Road on Saturday for the early kick-off.

Tottenham will have a slightly different look when they line up in Yorkshire, with the team donning their third kit for the first time this term.

We’ll be wearing our third kit for the very first time at Elland Road 💜 📲 https://t.co/nsPXe2UTt7 https://t.co/qkL7GNtPvL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 5, 2026

That will see Tottenham wear purple in the Premier League clash, with Leeds in their traditional white.

Spurs’ goalkeeper will be in the first choice pink kit.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Tottenham’s last visit to Elland Road resulted in 2-1 win, thanks to goals from Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus, both of whom could be in action again for them on Saturday.

Tel’s good form for Spurs has put him in contention for a spot in Zinedine Zidane’s France squad for November’s international break.

Tottenham will again be without winger Wilson Odobert, however he is now back working on the grass as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

Leeds have injury worries ahead of the game, with midfielder Anton Stach and winger Noah Okafor both ‘major doubts’ for the weekend clash.

There is also a question mark over striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has a niggle with his foot, and being without him would be a big blow for Leeds and a boost for Tottenham’s defenders.