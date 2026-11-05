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Besiktas manager Vincenzo Italiano has admitted that he expects a ‘very hot atmosphere’ against Celtic when the two sides face off at Parkhead.

In the Scottish Premiership, the Bhoys sit top of the table after collecting 28 points from their opening 12 matches.

Their fortunes in the Europa League, however, have been markedly different, with Celtic yet to register a point after three successive defeats to Ferencvaros, Benfica and Celta Vigo, two of which came in Glasgow.

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Next up, they face Besiktas, who occupy seventh place in the standings with two wins and a draw, remaining unbeaten in the competition.

The Besiktas boss, who arrived in Istanbul in June, reflected on facing Celtic in the Europa League during his time in charge of Bologna earlier this year.

Italiano recalled his side fighting back to secure a 2-2 draw in what he described as a fantastic game, but expects a different challenge this time around, with the atmosphere at Parkhead likely to make matters more difficult.

The Italian tactician also admitted his surprise at Celtic’s failure to pick up a point, suggesting their position could leave them particularly determined to secure a result.

Europa League game Besiktas (H) Torreense (A) Omonia Nicosia (A) Marseille (H) Union SG (A) Celtic’s remaining Europa League games

He believes that added urgency could make life more difficult for his side, with the hosts eager to get their European campaign off the mark.

Italiano said at a press conference: “We went 2-0 behind but it was a fantastic game.

“It will be different here because it is a very hot atmosphere.

“Yes, I am very surprised they have zero points so we might see a very angry Celtic.

“This might make our job more difficult because they will want to get points.”

Martin O’Neill’s side could have an early advantage, with Besiktas captain Orkun Kokcu, who has contributed five goals and assists this season, expected to miss out on a starting place.

Celtic will be hoping to make the most of that potential boost as they look to put their weekend defeat to Falkirk behind them and turn their attention towards securing some much-needed points in Europe.

The Glasgow outfit have already faced criticism from one journalist for ‘fading into nothing’ on the European stage, and a strong showing against the Black Eagles would give them an opportunity to silence those doubts rather than invite further scrutiny.