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Scottish journalist Gordon Waddell has questioned Celtic boss Martin O’Neill’s decision not to start Camilo Duran against Besiktas to give the player a rest.

In the summer, Celtic paid £5.5m to Qarabag to secure the signature of the 24-year-old forward and Duran admitted that there was no doubt in his mind about joining the Bhoys.

Duran has been brilliant since his arrival at Parkhead and the Colombian international has already registered 13 goals in 20 outings in all competitions for O’Neill’s side so far.

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The 24-year-old, despite being a centre forward, has often featured from the right side of the pitch and former Bhoys star Peter Grant claimed that Duran is the best number 9 available in the Celtic squad at the moment.

Despite Duran’s prolific goalscoring form, Celtic have not had the best start to the season, as they have already been knocked out by their arch rivals Rangers in the Scottish League Cup and lost the first three games in their Europa League campaign.

Following their defeat at the hands of Falkirk at the weekend, O’Neill decided to keep Duran on the bench against Besiktas in Celtic’s crucial Europa League fixture at home on Thursday night.

Duran though ended up being brought on and scored twice as Celtic won 3-2.

After the game, O’Neill clarified his intention to provide Duran with a rest in the hectic schedule, but the veteran tactician’s clarification was not deemed convincing enough to Waddell.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

The journalist pointed out that with Celtic’s current poor run of form, O’Neill should not think that he has the luxury to put his best player on the bench and also stressed that November is not the time in a season when a manager should look to rest his players.

When discussing Celtic’s victory over Besiktas, Waddell said on the Scottish Football Podcast (5:05): “Again, you’re thinking right, well what’s his best team?

“Duran, the only thing that Martin O’Neill said after the game and I believe that he felt that Duran had looked a little bit tired in the last couple of games, so maybe just give him a breather.

“But having said that, when you’re in the position you’re in and you have had three wins in ten and you have just lost to Falkirk and you’re looking at your European campaign being over, sometimes you’ve just got to suck it up and just put your best guy in the team.

“It’s not a time to rest your players and in November, I don’t think [so].”

Last month a former Celtic star stated that he would trust Duran over Celtic’s club-record signing Kasper Hogh every day of the week.

Celtic are top of the Scottish league table with a four-point advantage over second placed Rangers, who have a game in hand.

The Bhoys will face Kilmarnock on Sunday at home before they go into the international break and O’Neill will be hoping that resting Duran on Thursday could bear fruit for him at the weekend.