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Italian journalist Luca Calamai has expressed concern over Tottenham Hotspur loanee Radu Dragusin amid his displays at Fiorentina and feels he could still be affected by the knee injury he suffered in N17.

The 24-year-old’s progress was disrupted during his time in north London after arriving from Genoa in the winter window of 2024.

The Romanian has endured a difficult spell at Spurs, with recurring injury problems including an ACL setback and a lack of regular opportunities restricting his involvement before he returned to Serie A in the summer on a season-long loan to Fiorentina.

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Dragusin has so far managed to stay clear of injuries and enjoyed a consistent run of action in Florence, although his performances have drawn mixed reactions.

La Viola rank among Serie A’s poor defensive sides, with Dragusin also coming under scrutiny as part of the club’s wider problems at the back.

A former Fiorentina star has already highlighted the centre-back’s vulnerability when dealing with open spaces, while a celebrity singer went as far as branding the Spurs loanee a ‘failed defender’.

Calamai has now voiced his disappointment with Dragusin’s displays, arguing that the Romanian has fallen considerably short of expectations, despite Florence appearing to offer an ideal setting for his revival.

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He also recalled the high regard in which Dragusin was held before his move to Tottenham, but thinks that the serious knee injury he suffered has inevitably set back his development.

Fiorentina face rivals Juventus this weekend, putting a further spotlight on La Viola.

Calamai said on Radio FirenzeViola: “We’re going crazy with all these clashes between Fiorentina and Juventus.

“One concerns Dragusin, a player from whom I expected a hundred, but for now he’s given 30.

“Until a couple of years ago he was considered a potential star, he went to Tottenham, then his knee broke and we know that type of injury affects a player for about a year.

“Florence seemed like the ideal place for him, but instead I’ve only seen him perform well against Napoli.”

Despite the mounting criticism, Inter Milan boss Cristian Chivu has offered his backing to Dragusin, while the defender’s agent has insisted that the negative assessments will not unsettle the Spurs loanee.

If Dragusin can put in a good display against Juventus then it would go some way towards winning over his Fiorentina doubters.

The defender could also come up against former Tottenham team-mate Pape Matar Sarr, who is likewise away from north London on loan at the Old Lady, setting up a potential reunion between the two.