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Italian journalist Marco Conterio has labelled Tottenham Hotspur loanee Pape Matar Sarr as not yet being ‘top club’ level, but believes the Senegalese is capable of much more at Juventus.

Sarr fell down the midfield pecking order in north London after Tottenham made major investments in the position, bringing in Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes as part of Roberto De Zerbi’s rebuild.

The 24-year-old joined Juventus on a season-long loan last summer as a result, to secure regular playing time.

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The Senegalese has made six Serie A appearances so far, three of them as a starter, but is yet to register a goal contribution for the Bianconeri in the league.

His performances in Italy so far have invited mixed reactions from people close to the club.

The Tottenham loanee was warned by one Italian journalist that Juventus cannot afford to have players who are regularly unavailable through fitness issues.

Another also criticised the midfielder for being predictable in possession and offering little support to the attack in a game against Genoa.

Tottenham star Serie A side Pape Matar Sarr Juventus Guglielmo Vicario Juventus Radu Dragusin Fiorentina Tottenham stars on loan in Serie A

Italian journalist Conterio expressed his view that Sarr’s performances do not yet match the standards expected of a player at an elite club and believes the midfielder is currently better suited to a Juventus side operating at their present level.

However, he acknowledged that Sarr possesses considerably more quality than he has shown so far, pointing to his career as evidence of his ability.

Conterio said via Italian outlet Tutto Juve: “At the moment, Sarr isn’t a top player, the kind of player you’d expect at a top club.

“He’s a player who fits in at a Juventus of this current stature.

“He’s capable of much more, having shown that throughout his career.

“But he still needs to find his place within a system that simply isn’t working.”

The Tottenham loanee has also been backed by a former Juventus midfielder, who insisted that the 24-year-old should always play in midfield as the Senegalese provides the necessary dynamism in the middle of the pitch.

With more than half of the season still remaining, Sarr will have opportunities to produce strong performances for the Old Lady, enhance his reputation and silence his critics.

There is also an obligation to buy clause in the loan, based upon certain conditions being met, meaning Tottenham will keep a close eye on goings on in Turin.