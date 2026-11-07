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Former Serie A manager Cristian Brocchi is not surprised with Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri receiving a Brazil call-up and believes that Carlo Ancelotti has received positive reports about the loanee.

Following a long transfer saga last summer, the Brazilian custodian joined Torino on a season-long loan, and they have an option to buy him as well.

However, Perri’s life at Torino has been far from smooth, as the Leeds loanee has delivered some poor performances and recently was slammed by an Italian journalist for his display against Frosinone.

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The Whites’ loanee was given special training sessions to help him settle better and Torino boss Ignazio Abate has put his trust in Perri to continue his improvement for the Turin outfit.

Perri has featured in nine games in Serie A since his arrival and ahead of the upcoming international break, Brazil boss Ancelotti called him up to the Selecao.

Brocchi claimed that he is not surprised with Ancelotti’s decision to pick the Leeds star, as he believes that the veteran Italian tactician wants to get to know his players better.

He pointed out that Abate has always defended Perri despite his mistakes on the pitch and is of the view that Ancelotti has received positive information about the Leeds loanee

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“That [Torino] team includes Lucas Perri, the goalkeeper who arrived this summer from Leeds, whom coach Ancelotti called up to the Brazil squad for the November friendlies”, Brocchi wrote in his column for Italian outlet Siti Scomesse News.

“Abate has placed a great deal of trust in him and has always defended him, even after a few minor mistakes.

“His call-up does not surprise me because, in my opinion, Ancelotti wants to get to know all the players available to him.

“He has probably also received positive reports about Perri.”

Perri has been called up in the past to represent the Brazil national team but has yet to make an appearance for the Selecao.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper will need to work on his passing and clearances in high-pressure situations, which Torino boss Abate recently pointed out.

Perri was in goal on Saturday when Torino played out a 1-1 draw with Lecce and will now be focusing on impressing Ancelotti in Brazil training.