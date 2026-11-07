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Former Premier League left-back Scott Minto feels defender Melvin Bard was superb for Leeds United in their 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Daniel Farke’s men scored a much needed win and three points in the Premier League on Saturday before the international break kicks in.

Heading into the clash on the back of a run of mixed results, Leeds had been warned the Spurs clash had become something of a must-win to keep the feel-good factor going at Elland Road.

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It was 0-0 at half-time in a game of nip and tuck, but Farke made full use of his substitutes, with summer arrival Bard brought on at the break and then the introductions of Harry Wilson and Noah Okafor in the 77th minute proving key.

Winger Okafor, who had been struggling with adductor issues in the run-up to the clash, scored just two minutes later and it was the winner.

Leeds snapped Bard up in the summer to provide backup for Gabriel Gudmundsson and Farke brought him on for the Sweden international.

Minto was impressed with what the Frenchman did, while he also noted that it was Farke’s substitutions that had an impact on the game, though the improvement was already under way.

Club played for Country Lyon France Nice France Leeds United England Clubs Melvin Bard has played for

The former Premier League star said on talkSPORT (7th November, 14:28): “I thought Bard was excellent; on for Gudmundsson, a player I really, really like.

“Actually [the improvement] happened before the substitutions he made.

“Okafor has come on and Wilson as well, and both of them involved in the goal.

“I thought it was a fully deserved performance.

“In the second half, that was a really top performance.”

Farke will now be looking for his Leeds players heading off on international duty to stay fit and healthy ready for the return of Premier League football.

Leeds face another real test when their next clash rolls around on 21st November, with a trip to face Chelsea on the agenda.

Beating Spurs will spark renewed hope that Leeds can go on another winning run as they look to remain in the top half of the Premier League standings.