Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Turkish giants Galatasaray are planning to increase the release clause of Liverpool target Aleksey Batrakov to around €150m or remove it altogether, with talks planned with the Russian’s agent.

Galatasaray brought Batrakov to Istanbul from Lokomotiv Moscow during the summer transfer window, securing the Russian midfielder on a five-year deal.

He has quickly established himself with the Turkish champions, featuring in nine Turkish Super Lig matches and registering two goals and three assists so far.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The 21-year-old made headlines with goals against Barcelona and Lille in the Champions League, which have further raised his profile.

His impressive performances attracted the interest of Liverpool, who were suggested to be ready to monitor the Russian midfielder in Galatasaray’s Champions League fixture against Stuttgart from a private box, while there has also been interest from other Premier League sides in Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder displayed another strong performance against Stuttgart, scoring a brace and helping his side secure a 2-0 win in the Champions League.

Galatasaray are more than aware of the now growing interest in their Russian star, who has a release clause set at €55m in his current deal.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The Turkish champions want to protect their investment, with the €55m figure seen as too low, and according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, are planning to increase Batrakov’s release clause to €150m or remove it altogether.

It has been suggested that the Turkish giants are also planning to increase the salary of the 21-year-old from €3.25m to more than €4m, in order to get his agreement on the clause change.

The player’s agent is expected to arrive in Istanbul for talks over a new deal in January.

Should the Super Lig outfit manage to increase the release clause in Batrakov’s deal, it would significantly strengthen their position if Liverpool or other clubs come calling.

No agreement has been reached yet however and with talks only planned to take place in January, there is ample opportunity for clubs to position themselves and complicate matters for Galatasaray.