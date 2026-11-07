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Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has expressed his admiration for Reds youngster Trey Nyoni’s skillset, highlighting the midfielder’s ability to read the game and spark quick counter-attacks.

The 19-year-old joined Liverpool in 2023 from Leicester City and made his debut for the Reds first team against Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round in 2024.

Nyoni has already made 32 appearances for the Liverpool senior team, and this season he has been featuring regularly for Andoni Iraola’s side, recently receiving praise from ex-Reds star Stephen Warnock.

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The midfielder has started Liverpool’s last three Champions League games and, on Wednesday night, scored the first senior goal of his career against Fenerbahce.

In Istanbul, Nyoni’s right-footed shot handed Iraola’s side an early lead, which former Manchester United star Mason Greenwood helped Fenerbahce cancel out a few minutes later.

Alexander Isak’s header in the second half once again put Liverpool ahead, only for the game to finish in favour of the Turkish giants, securing a 3-2 victory.

Nyoni’s ability to read the game and avoid spending too much time in possession are two qualities that caught the attention of ex-Liverpool star McAteer, who highlighted how quickly the young midfielder launched counter-attacks after winning the ball back against the Yellow Canaries.

The 55-year-old also outlined that the 19-year-old has a bright future ahead of him if he keeps his feet on the ground and follows the guidance of his coaches and senior players.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“It [scoring his first senior] is a great milestone; his learning curve is brilliant”, McAteer said on the LFC TV’s Reaction Show (29:47).

“He is on an upheld trajectory and as long as he keeps his feet on the ground and listens to the senior pros, coaches and the manager, then he has got a big future in the game, a big, big future.

“His skillset, waxed lyrical about on numerous occasions, is fantastic, and I love the way he plays and the way he starts the move off and the way he reads the game.

“I am really impressed by the way he reads the game and again [against Fenerbahce] he was stepping in front of the players, anticipating a pass and he was there and bang, he is in and then he sets the attack off.

“He doesn’t want to keep the ball; he is not looking for Hollywood; he is not looking for five or six seconds on the ball.

“He just wants to get it and give and start the move off, get it again and move it.

“Brilliant! I love him.”

Despite starting regularly for Liverpool in the cup competitions, Nyoni has only been handed one opportunity to start a game in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool will next take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, with the 19-year-old hoping that Iraola will give him his second start in the league against the Eagles.