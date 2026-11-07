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Former Sunderland star Micky Gray has called for Regis Le Bris to be given time to turn the Black Cats’ fortunes around, but admits the players do need to step up quickly.

Under Le Bris’ stewardship, Sunderland finished seventh in the Premier League in their first season back after eight years’ absence and earned a spot in this season’s Europa League.

However, in the ongoing campaign, Sunderland have yet to replicate last season’s form and the Black Cats are currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table with just one win from nine games.

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Despite their poor domestic form, Sunderland were undefeated in the Europa League up until their Thursday night fixture against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

Jerko Leko’s men took the lead in the game in the 22nd minute mark with Luka Stojkovic’s goal and they doubled their lead just before the half-time.

At the beginning of the second half, Wilson Isidor managed to find the back of the net, but it was ruled out with the intervention of VAR and the game at the Stadium of Light finally ended with a 2-0 scoreline favouring the visitors.

Gray admits that fingers are now starting to be firmly pointed at Le Bris amid Sunderland’s struggles this season.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

He hopes that the Frenchman will be provided with little more time by the Sunderland hierarchy to turn things around, but urged the players to show their dogged attitude and become a team hard to beat like they did last season to break out from their poor run of form.

“It has been one of those nights, a night of disappointment”, Gray said on talkSPORT (5th November, 21:53) as he reflected on the Europa League clash.

“A night where the players have got to step up to the plate and try to dig a little bit deeper to find some confidence and momentum from somewhere.

“If it’s not in Europe, then it has to be in the Premier League because the games that they are losing are coming thick and fast and pressure and fingers start getting pointed at the manager.

“I hope he gets that little bit of time in the next game against Chelsea and after the international break as well, but tough games are coming up.

“This group of players have to find something from somewhere, maybe find that form that they had last season, be hard to beat, be dogged because if they don’t, they are drifting and drifting far away in the Premier League and also the European performances are not going to be as good as what has been in the past.”

Sunderland might have to utilise the upcoming winter transfer window to bring in some new faces to strengthen certain areas and they are already looking at Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo; interest in him is driven by Le Bris’ first team coach Jose Fonte.

For now the focus is on Sunday’s Premier League clash at Villa Park against Aston Villa.