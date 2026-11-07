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England head coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall came close to getting into the Three Lions squad for the international break.

Tuchel is now preparing for Nations League clashes against Croatia and Spain, having selected his England squad.

Everton’s Jordan Pickford, Jarrad Branthwaite and James Garner will join up with the Three Lions squad, while Dewsbury-Hall will stay behind at the Hill Dickinson, remaining available to David Moyes during the international break.

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The 28-year-old has enjoyed an excellent campaign so far, scoring three times and providing one assist in Everton’s ten Premier League outings.

He has also played a prominent role in the Toffees’ run to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, registering an assist in their 3-1 victory over Newcastle United in October.

Tuchel explained Dewsbury-Hall’s omission from the latest England squad, praising the midfielder’s overall quality and the impressive season he has enjoyed at Everton.

However, the 53-year-old suggested that he sees him as better suited to a more advanced role, either as an attacking number eight or almost as a number ten, rather than in central midfield.

Midfielder Elliot Anderson Jude Bellingham Jobe Bellingham Eberechi Eze James Garner Josh King Myles Lewis-Skelly Declan Rice Midfielders named in Tuchel’s squad

He also pointed to the fierce competition for those positions within his squad, with Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze and Josh King occupying those roles this time, while making clear that Dewsbury-Hall had come close to securing a place in his squad.

When asked how close the Everton midfielder had come to earning a call-up, Tuchel said at a press conference (12:48): “Close, very good player, very good season.

“You can just see it.

“Very good football player overall.

“In the way we play now, I don’t see him in central midfield, in the build-up of the game.

“I see him more in the finishing part of the game, as an offensive eight or almost as a ten, and the concurrence and competition is very, very high in our squad in this position.

“But he is, as you know, he is in our 55, and he is a standout player for Everton.

“We see his quality, he’s a nice watch, as he’s a very good football player, and thus very close for him.”

Dewsbury-Hall is likely to use the disappointment to push harder to produce for Everton.

A former top-flight star recently praised his ability to dictate proceedings, something Moyes will hope to see as Everton look to build on their promising start.

Having lost just twice, Moyes’ side are showing they can be contenders for a European spot finish.

The 28-year-old will hope his continued form makes him impossible for Tuchel to overlook and earns him his first England call-up at the next international break.