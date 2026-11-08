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Vasco da Gama are looking to capitalise on Cuiabano’s ‘desire to stay’ by negotiating a reduced fee for the Nottingham Forest defender rather than activating their existing option to buy.

The 23-year-old joined the Tricky Trees from Botafogo in the summer window last year but was swiftly loaned back to the Brazilian outfit until the end of December.

After returning to the City Ground in January, Cuiabano failed to convince Nottingham Forest, prompting the club to sanction another loan move during the winter window.

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Vasco da Gama subsequently secured his services on a temporary deal, which included an option to make the transfer permanent.

The Brazilian has since made a considerable impression, benefiting from a consistent run of opportunities and establishing himself as an important figure in the side.

Across 35 appearances, Cuiabano has clocked up 2,552 minutes on the pitch and chipped in with six goal involvements, making a real impression.

Cuiabano’s growing influence had already seen Vasco da Gama explore the possibility of retaining him beyond his current loan spell back in September.

Loaned out On loan at Morato West Ham United Eric da Silva Moreira Excelsior Omari Hutchinson AC Milan Dilane Bakwa Lille Tyler Bindon Charlton Athletic Zach Abbott Southampton Cuiabano Vasco da Gama Jota Silva Olympiacos Nottingham Forest’s loanees

Now, according to Brazilian journalist Lucas Pedrosa (via Terra), Vasco da Gama have ‘submitted a €7m offer’ to Nottingham Forest for the defender.

The original agreement included an option to purchase Cuiabano for approximately €10m, a figure Vasco da Gama consider ‘too high’.

Rather than commit to that valuation, the Brazilian side are now ‘seeking more favourable terms’, hoping to renegotiate the conditions of a permanent transfer.

They are also counting on Cuiabano’s ‘own desire’ to stay at the club and continue building on the progress he has already made in Brazil to strengthen their negotiating position.

However, whether Nottingham Forest are willing to soften their stance or hold Vasco da Gama to the original valuation remains to be seen, with their reluctance to budge on the agreed fee potentially derailing the Brazilian outfit’s plans.

Cuiabano remains under contract at the City Ground until 2029, leaving the Tricky Trees in a strong position to stick to their €10m asking price while keeping an eye on whether further suitors emerge for the left-back.

With his current loan agreement due to expire at the end of December, the coming weeks could prove decisive in determining where the defender’s future lies.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt are also working on a deal to bring Arnaud Kalimuendo back to the club on loan in January.