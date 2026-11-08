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Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara is open to a move to the Premier League, amid Leeds United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa being namechecked as admirers of the former Norwich City man.

Sara joined Galatasaray from Norwich in the summer of 2024 and has helped the Istanbul outfit win back-to-back Turkish Super Lig titles since his arrival.

He has established himself as a key man at the Turkish champions and his efforts have drawn attention from clubs back in England.

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In the summer transfer window, Sara had significant interest from Premier League sides, but Galatasaray were reluctant to lose him and he stayed put in Istanbul.

Sara showed further signs of putting down roots in Turkey when he revamped the furniture in his house in the summer.

Interest is expected to persist from the Premier League and Sara could be an attractive option in the January transfer window.

It was suggested last month that Everton have started to lay the groundwork for a potential move for the Galatasaray star, while Newcastle are also willing to make an offer in the winter transfer window.

Midfielder Club Bruno Guimaraes Arsenal Joao Gomes Aston Villa Andrey Santos Manchester United Gabriel Bontempo Santos Andre Corinthians Marlon Gomes Shakhtar Donetsk Midfielders in the current Brazil squad

Turkish daily Sabah also namechecked Leeds United and Aston Villa as admirers of Sara, with it being suggested that the midfielder is open to moving to England.

With Sara prepared to head back to English football, interested clubs would just have to agree a fee with Galatasaray for his services.

It is unclear if Sara has a preference over which club he might want to join, if his admirers put in firm bids for his services in January.

Sara was included in Brazil’s preliminary squad for the World Cup, but did not make the final cut in Carlo Ancelotti’s group.

He has also been overlooked for the November international break.

Moving to the Premier League could well boost Sara’s profile and give him a better chance of making himself a regular fixture in the Selecao.