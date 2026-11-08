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Wolves loanee Tolu Arokodare has joked that he will be the death of Ajax boss Michel some day due to the stress he causes the Spaniard.

The Midlands outfit sanctioned a loan move for Arokodare to Ajax in the summer and the forward has managed to hit the ground running for the Dutch giants with his excellent form in front of goal.

Arokodare has already netted 12 goals in 16 appearances for Ajax this season and a former midfielder has backed him to score 25 goals in the Dutch Eredivisie.

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NEC Nijmegen defender Perr Schuurs believes that Belgian international Romelu Lukaku is easier to deal with than the Wolves loanee.

However, doubt has been raised regarding Arokodare’s fitness in recent weeks and Ajax boss Michel himself admitted that he wants the centre forward to press opposition players more.

The Wolves loanee admitted that he sometimes disagrees with Michel’s decisions on how he should play but stressed that his relationship with the 51-year-old tactician is built on respect and trust

Arokodare joked that some day he will be the reason for the death of Michel, as the amount of stress he gives to the Spaniard, he is certain will raise the Ajax manager’s blood pressure.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

“Sometimes I disagree with the things he does and says, but that actually brings out the best in me”, Arokodare was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“And sometimes he wants me to play in a particular way, but I play the way I want to, and that turns out to be the best decision.

“But it is a relationship built on love and respect.

“I always say that I will be his death one day.

“I am not going to kill him, but I am going to give him stress.

“And he is an old man.

“That means there is a risk of high blood pressure and things like that.

“I am going to give him stress and that will be his death”, smiled Arokodare.

Last season, Arokodare scored only six goals for Wolves in all competitions, as he suffered as part of a struggling Old Gold side.

Ajax could keep hold of the striker on a permanent basis as they do have an option to buy included in the loan agreement.