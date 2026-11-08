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Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt will not be part of Emre Belozoglu’s staff at Fenerbahce, despite having just led the Yellow Canaries to a win over the Reds in the Champions League.

Kuyt was given the vote to take charge on a temporary basis at Fenerbahce following the departure of manager Ismail Kartal.

He instantly led Fenerbahce into a Champions League clash with his former club Liverpool, which the Turkish giants edged 3-2 in Istanbul.

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Now former Fenerbahce and Newcastle United midfielder Emre has been brought in as the new boss and his backroom staff is taking shape.

Kuyt though ‘will not be part of’ Emre’s coaching team at Fenerbahce, according to Turkish outlet Asist Analiz.

The Dutchman joined Fenerbahce as an assistant coach earlier this year, hot on the heels of a spell as manager of Dutch side FC Dordrecht.

Fenerbahce are the side Kuyt joined as a player once he left Liverpool, spending three years in Turkey at the Istanbul side.

Club managed Country Feyenoord U19s Netherlands ADO Den Haag Netherlands Beerschot Belgium FC Dordrecht Netherlands Fenerbahce Turkey Clubs Dirk Kuyt has managed

While at Liverpool, Kuyt had to make do with just winning the EFL Cup, at Fenerbahce he was able to win the Turkish Super Lig title, along with the Turkish Cup.

What comes next for the 46-year-old remains to be seen, but he is likely to retain managerial ambitions and could head back to his native Netherlands.

Fenerbahce sit a lowly eighth in the Turkish Super Lig table, with champions Galatasaray leading the table and enjoying a whopping 12 point advantage.

They are in action later today away at Corum, before then heading to Kocaelispor, with both being league fixtures.

Fenerbahce’s next Champions League outing will be away at Shakhtar Donetsk, who are playing their home games in the competition at Stamford Bridge.