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Airdrieonians head coach John Rankin has revealed that he has been urging Rangers loanee Josh Gentles to get into dangerous areas, believing the forward has the potential to become a prolific goalscorer.

The centre-forward joined the North Lanarkshire outfit, taking up his third loan spell away from Ibrox after spending time with Raith Rovers and Alloa Athletic last season.

Although yet to make his senior debut for Rangers, Gentles has featured regularly for the B team, chipping in with two goals and an assist this term through his co-operative loan arrangement.

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He has made a particularly strong impression at Airdrieonians, finding the net four times in ten Scottish League One appearances, including a brace against Alloa Athletic at the weekend.

Gentles’ first strike doubled the Diamonds’ advantage, before he struck again in the closing stages to secure all three points for his side in a 3-2 victory.

Rankin revealed that the coaching staff have been working with Gentles to encourage him to get into the penalty area more frequently, admitting that the forward has sometimes found himself operating outside the box despite repeated instructions.

However, the Scottish tactician was pleased with the striker’s positioning against the Wasps, stressing that maintaining the same determination to get into goalscoring areas throughout matches could see him find the net regularly for the side.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Rankin also voiced his satisfaction at seeing the 19-year-old cap his performance with a brace.

He told DiamondsTV: “We’ve been hard on it with Josh – get in the box, get in the box, get in the box – and sometimes he still finds himself outside the box, the penalty box.

“But he was where I wanted him to be today.

“And if he continues with that desire to get in the box at any stage of the game, he’ll score a lot of goals for us.

“I’m pleased for Josh getting those two goals.”

The Diamonds sit fifth in Scottish League One with 16 points from 14 games, with Gentles having made six starts in their campaign.

Having moved to secure regular game time, the Wales Under-19 international will now be looking to maintain his scoring form, catch Derek McInnes’ attention and strengthen his case for a senior opportunity at Ibrox.