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Italian celebrity and Juventus supporter Ezio Greggio heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur loanee Guglielmo Vicario following his impressive Serie A display against Fiorentina, highlighting the shot-stopper’s ‘catlike leaps’.

The 30-year-old made his 14th appearance for the Old Lady on Sunday night in Tuscany, having arrived from N17 on a season-long loan over the summer.

It proved to be an eventful encounter for the Bianconeri, with both sides sharing four goals in an entertaining contest that eventually ended in a 2-2 draw.

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Despite conceding twice, Vicario stood tall between the posts, producing four saves to ensure Juventus did not leave Tuscany empty-handed.

The encounter also brought Vicario face-to-face with his former Tottenham team-mate Radu Dragusin, who joined Fiorentina on loan in the summer.

Reflecting on the contest, Greggio made no secret of his admiration for Vicario’s contribution, offering a glowing assessment of the shot-stopper’s display and crediting his spectacular interventions for keeping Juventus in the game.

The Italian wrote on X: “We thank Vicario, but also the Bishop, the Cardinal and all the Saints for our goalkeeper’s saves.

Goalkeeper Club Gianluigi Donnarumma Manchester City Guglielmo Vicario Juventus (on loan) Marco Carnesecchi Atalanta Goalkeepers in latest Italy squad

“Juventus takes home 1 point, surely thanks to Vicario’s catlike leaps.”

Vicario’s spell in Turin has proven encouraging so far, with his performances continuing to attract praise, while a former Juventus star has even backed the Old Lady to exercise the option to buy.

An Italian journalist previously suggested that the €8m fee required to secure the Spurs loanee on a permanent basis could prove to be a bargain fee for the Bianconeri.

Indications have already emerged that Juventus are seriously considering triggering his option to buy, with the club’s intentions regarding a permanent deal expected to become clearer as the campaign progresses.

The Spurs loanee has managed to keep the opposition at bay on four occasions in his 14 appearances for Juventus, despite the Italian outfit’s ongoing struggles.

Now, Vicario will turn his attention to international duty after retaining his place in Italy’s squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.