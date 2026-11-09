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Leeds United legend Stuart Dallas has highlighted Sean Longstaff’s ability to influence games when given the opportunity, adding that the midfielder deserves a chance to demonstrate what he can offer.

Last season, his first at Elland Road, Longstaff found regular opportunities hard to come by, with Anton Stach and Ao Tanaka regularly preferred in midfield under Daniel Farke.

By the end of the campaign, which saw the Whites finish 14th in the Premier League, the former Newcastle United midfielder had managed just 1,006 minutes of action, recording four goal involvements.

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This season has followed a similar pattern, but an injury to Stach handed Longstaff a starting opportunity against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, and the midfielder made the most of it.

He proved a difficult opponent to contend with in the middle of the park, particularly after the break, when he came close to finding the net with an effort that Antonin Kinsky did well to keep out.

Longstaff played the full 90 minutes before being replaced by Ilia Gruev just ahead of stoppage time as Leeds saw out a 1-0 victory in front of the home support.

Dallas acknowledged that Longstaff has had to bide his time for opportunities at Elland Road, recognising how frustrating it can be for an experienced Premier League player to spend prolonged periods out of the starting lineup.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

He also pointed to the 29-year-old’s ability to get into positions where he can influence proceedings and pose a goal threat, highlighting this as a quality that stands out whenever Longstaff features.

The 35-year-old believes Longstaff has earned the opportunity to enjoy a sustained run in the side and show what he can bring, while expressing his delight at seeing the midfielder get his chance against Spurs.

Dallas said on LUTV (16:32): “Yes, he’s had to bide his time, Sean.

“It’s been a frustrating time for him, as it is for everybody when you’re not playing.

“It’s really difficult, and he’ll be demanding that he plays as well because, obviously, he’s experienced in the Premier League.

“But there’s one thing I always say about Sean: when he does play, he always seems to get into a position where he can affect the game and score a goal, whether it be a late run into the box or, as we’ve seen [against Tottenham Hotspur], the shot well saved.

“So, yes, it’s important now that he gets a run of games for himself.

“I think he deserves a chance to show what he can do, and delighted for him today.”

The victory lifts Farke’s side to ninth in the Premier League table, giving them 14 points from their opening ten matches as they head into the international break.

Stach, who has been a regular presence in the Leeds midfield and started seven league games this season, is now facing a spell on the sidelines with a broken finger and a broken toe.

The break in domestic action will give the midfielder valuable time to recover from both injuries.

Whether Longstaff has done enough to force his way into the starting line-up when Leeds travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on 21st November remains to be seen, although one commentator has already backed the midfielder to enjoy a stronger second season at Elland Road.