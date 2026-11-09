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Leeds United prospect Alfie Cresswell has reflected on his exposure to Daniel Farke’s first team this season, highlighting the pace of the senior game and how the experience continues to aid his development.

The midfielder featured in Leeds’ pre-season tour of North America under Farke, getting a number of minutes under his belt, including the entire second half against Manchester United.

A loan move to Polish outfit Radomiak Radom was subsequently turned down, with Leeds opting to keep Cresswell at Thorp Arch, highlighting the importance the club place on the teenager’s development.

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Although yet to make his senior debut, the 19-year-old has come close to breaking into the first team this season, having trained with the senior squad on several occasions and earned a place on the bench against Sunderland last month.

He has continued to gain valuable experience with the Whites’ Under-21s, making seven appearances and scoring twice from midfield this season; his latest goal came in the victory over Bournemouth in Premier League 2 at the weekend.

Cresswell reflected on the benefits of spending time around the first team, explaining how the exposure has allowed him to appreciate the greater speed of the senior game and the quick thinking required at that level.

He also believes that taking those lessons into his own performances has helped him continue to develop, with the opportunity to work alongside senior players providing further scope for learning and improvement.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Cresswell told LUTV: ”It is good to get that exposure to the first team.

“You realise how quick they are and how fast they think.

“To bring it to this game, I think it is good.

“It keeps me learning and, yeah, doing well.”

Cresswell was also named in the matchday squad twice last season but is yet to follow in the footsteps of his older brother Charlie, who made 14 appearances for Leeds before moving to Ligue 1.

Whether the 19-year-old gets another opportunity to edge closer to a senior breakthrough this season remains to be seen, particularly given the strength of competition in midfield at Farke’s disposal.