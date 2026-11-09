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Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has admitted he wants to see the ‘absolutely fantastic’ Harry Wilson of Fulham in a white shirt at Elland Road, with his Cottagers form the reason he was signed.

On Saturday, Wilson came off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road and needed just two minutes to tee up fellow substitute Noah Okafor for the only goal of the game.

It was the Welsh attacker’s first goal contribution for Leeds since joining from Fulham on a free transfer in the summer.

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The 29-year-old arrived at Elland Road with considerable expectations after registering 19 goal involvements for the Cottagers last season, finishing as their leading scorer across all competitions.

Daniel Farke has stood by the winger amid criticism, insisting that the club’s ethos runs through him, while one Leeds United legend has acknowledged that Wilson needs a slice of luck to turn his fortunes around.

Beckford recognised the quality Wilson possesses, highlighting the performances he produced at Fulham and explaining how the freedom afforded to him there allowed the attacker to influence proceedings from different areas of the pitch.

He contrasted that responsibility with the demands placed on Wilson at Leeds, emphasising that hard work and earning Farke’s trust are crucial if he is to establish himself as a regular starter.

Winger Harry Wilson Jean-Matteo Bahoya Noah Okafor Brenden Aaronson Dan James Leeds United’s current winger options

The former striker also made clear that he wants to see Wilson rediscover the form he showed in previous seasons, acknowledging that although the winger has offered glimpses of his ability, he has yet to produce those performances consistently.

Beckford said on LUTV (23:18): “There’s no doubt in the quality that he possesses; he’s a fantastic football player.

“We saw that during his time at Fulham.

“This is the reason why we’ve got him.

“The difference between the Wilson we got here and the Wilson that was at Fulham, that team was built solely around him, so he had the freedom to roam and venture wherever he wanted, whenever he wanted.

“He was getting the ball quite deep, or high and wide, and he was making things happen, whereas here you have to work hard, and that’s first and foremost.

“So if you’re not working hard and the gaffer doesn’t feel like he can trust you to put in that hard graft and those hard yards early doors, then you’re not going to have the opportunities that you want to be afforded, to start as many games as possible, and that’s the predicament he finds himself in.

“But if he’s able to kick on now, against Chelsea when we come back, and the second one after that is Coventry.

“Get a few minutes in between those two games, see the quality, work hard, I want to see the Wilson that was playing last season and the season before.

“I want to see that one here because I thought he was absolutely fantastic, and we’ve seen glimpses but not enough of that just yet.”

Leeds head into the international break ninth in the Premier League table, having amassed 14 points from their opening ten fixtures.

Wilson, meanwhile, will join the Wales squad alongside Dan James, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon ahead of their Nations League fixtures.

The winger will be keen to make the most of the opportunity to impress under Craig Bellamy, with regular minutes potentially giving him a timely boost ahead of Leeds’ return to Premier League action against Chelsea.